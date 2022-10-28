The Border's wet conditions have altered, but not ended, a car show, community auction and theatre production planned this weekend.
Albury's Kiewa Street car park will now host Saturday's Border Battle, a state of origin car show between Victorian and NSW enthusiasts.
Organiser Luke Hunter said the original venue was Hovell Tree Park but "the river decided to be a little closer to us than we'd like".
Albury Council staff helped the show find a new home, with 100 vehicles on display for free between 4pm and 9pm.
"We've got everything from that Euro kind of old school to more muscle cars and Japanese cars and things as well, something for everybody, as they say," Mr Hunter said.
Spoon River Anthology, a production by The Other Theatre Company, will be staged at the historic Adamshurst property in central Albury Friday and Saturday night, October 28-29, having moved location "due to Gateway Island being under water".
A series of eulogies and eerie songs based on the poems of Edgar Lee Masters, the show opened last night and links in with the "spooky season" of Halloween.
Howlong Fire Brigade will hold its 2022 monster auction on Sunday, October 30, seven days later than first planned owing to last weekend's weather forecast.
Secretary Clinton Franks said volunteers from the brigade and wider community helped run the day, which starts at 9.30am at the fire station in Hawkins Street.
A restored Ford Prefect ute leads a collection of vehicles, tools, equipment, furniture, plants, bikes and more available for sale.
Mr Franks said the ute had been sold at the last auction, those owners were offering it up for auction again.
"The owners have had two years of fun with it and now they're giving someone else the opportunity to buy it and have as much fun as they have," he said.
Meanwhile, Albury Show Society had to cancel its horse events due to the rain, but all pavilions, sideshows and entertainment will be open this weekend.
