WORDS of encouragement flowed in yesterday for Wodonga Council stalwart John Watson who has resigned as councillor after a devastating cancer diagnosis.
Cr Watson, who was Wodonga mayor from 2001-2002 and is regarded as the city's most experienced councillor being first elected in 1997, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with secondary liver cancer.
Cr Watson is no stranger to tragedy associated with cancer. In October 2017, his wife Christine died in Albury after a battle with breast cancer.
He has served as deputy chair of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre trust fund.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said he had huge respect for Cr Watson both as a community representative and as a family man.
"I have some really fond memories of John because our kids were playing under-10s hockey, I used to really enjoy my conversations with John at Wodonga and to watching our kids play together," Mr Tilley said.
"And to watch him representing his community at council and being the mayor and all those sorts of things.
"I've got a lot of fond memories of John and I've always watched him do his work at council level and it's really sad, particularly this insidious form of cancer.
"I hope he's not in any pain, that he's able to spend some time with his family, with his kids.
"John lost his wife not so long ago.
"For a person who's worked so hard for his community to achieving a number of things it's really sad news for us.
"When he had the Hungry Jacks, we used to talk about our kids and hockey."
Wodonga Council has notified the Victorian Electoral Commission of Cr Watson's resignation which it said was effective immediately.
"A countback will be undertaken on a date determined by the VEC," a council spokeswoman said. "They run the process and determine eligibility of the candidates from the last election."
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton paid tribute to Cr Watson's longstanding service to the community.
