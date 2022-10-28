The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Words of praise flow for long-time Wodonga councillor John Watson

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 28 2022 - 9:41am, first published 1:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor John Watson

WORDS of encouragement flowed in yesterday for Wodonga Council stalwart John Watson who has resigned as councillor after a devastating cancer diagnosis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.