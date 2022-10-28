The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kids gallery sees record visitation numbers to Murray Regional Art Museum Albury

AG
By Alice Gifford
October 28 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children from Wilcox Street Child Care Centre and educators Lauren Brown, Yvette Laverty and Hannah Mitchell interact with Mikala Dwyer's installation during Children's Week. Picture by Ash Smith.

A record number of children and their carers have visited Murray Regional Art Museum Albury since the launch of its new kids gallery last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.