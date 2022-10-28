A record number of children and their carers have visited Murray Regional Art Museum Albury since the launch of its new kids gallery last month.
Inaugural kids gallery artist Mikala Dwyer chose to saturate the Dean-Street facing corridor with bold coloured murals to give children an activating and interactive experience.
On Friday a classroom of preschoolers tore through the gallery, draping themselves with the costumes supplied as part of the installation before joining lessons designed for the space.
Preschool teacher Yvette Laverty said it was the second visit for Wilcox Street Child Care Centre, an excursion which coincided with national Children's Week.
Mrs Laverty said having a durable play space at the art gallery served as an introduction for children to the contemporary art world.
"It was really good that there was something different for us to come to. And seeing the art upstairs, a lot of these kids had never seen that before."
"By dressing up, they can be who they want. They can be free, they can be creative, they can be social. It makes them feel comfortable and express themselves and their creativity," she said.
The theme for national Children's Week is the United Nations' article 27, which states that every child has the right to a standard of living that supports their wellbeing and development.
MAMA engagement officer Annie Falcke said the gallery would consider child wellbeing and development when it commissions artists semi-annually for its permanent kids gallery, and it had been a factor in selecting Mikala Dwyer for the inaugural commision, Chromakinda.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Falcke said Dwyer, who is an educator herself, had considered how to engage both children and their carers in the design.
She said the kids gallery was part of a larger goal to make the gallery ground floor areas provide a free-form break from the regulated and fragile exhibition spaces. The kids gallery would be 'a place to stay and play.'
"We like to speak up to children. Contemporary art can be fun, interesting and smart," Ms Falcke said.
"We treat them as smart, intelligent future adults."
Chromakinda is installed in the kids gallery until June 2023, at which point a new commission will replace it.
"This speaks to the importance of having experiences for local families that they can come back to again and again," Ms Falcke said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.