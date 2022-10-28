The Border Mail
The rise of Zarlie Goldsworthy, Sophie Hanrahan, Ebony Hoskin, Poppy O'Keeffe, Bella Pasquali and Keeley Skepper

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:55am
Clockwise from top left, Ebony Hoskin with West Indian great Courtney Walsh, Keeley Skepper with her mum and grandmother on Draft night, Bella Pasquali bursting out of the blocks, Sophie Hanrahan on court, Poppy O'Keeffe smiling after making the Junior Matildas squad and a young Zarlie Goldsworthy crashing the pack.

Young sportswomen have put our region on the map in a big way this year with their stories of making it at the top level. But what has it taken to get them to this point?

