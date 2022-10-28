The Border Mail

Wodonga, Howlong golf pro-ams abandoned, due to wet weather

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Gavin Vearing (right) was hoping to host a pro-am this week, but rain intervened. He's contesting the NSW Senior Open. Picture by James Wiltshire

The region's wet weather has claimed another sporting victim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.