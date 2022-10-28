The region's wet weather has claimed another sporting victim.
Wodonga Golf Club and Howlong Golf Resort were scheduled to host pro-ams this week, but the events have been cancelled.
"It was just the forecast we had in the week leading up to it for more rain," Wodonga professional Gavin Vearing suggested.
The course has so much water on it now and we didn't want to postpone it for a third time.- Gavin Vearing
"The course has so much water on it now and we didn't want to postpone it for a third time."
The 36-hole event was originally planned for mid-September, but was then pushed back to late-October.
