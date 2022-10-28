A Border women's centre could close by July if the state governments don't provide more funding, but "two bulldogs" say they won't turn women away as they continue to advocate for the service.
Albury-Wodonga Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing general manager Marge Nichol said NSW and Victorian government funding would run out in about 10 months.
"We've got to try to find grants, but they're not readily available either," she said.
The centre is 90 per cent funded by NSW and 10 per cent by Victoria, but about a third of clients are Victorian.
Ms Nichol said she was "annoyed" offsiders of Victoria's Family Violence Prevention Minister Ros Spence had told the centre to refer women to the Orange Door (an umbrella service which refers clients to external support services) if they couldn't cater for them.
"They shouldn't have to come to us (from the Orange Door), for us to then send them back to the Orange Door to retell their story and go back on the cycle again, I don't think that's acceptable," she said.
"That's what they want us to do, but we're not doing that because we're actually trying to meet their needs, so we're keeping them.
"They don't need to go back on that cycle, because when you do that, you lose them and they just don't go and get the support they need."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Nichol said Gateway Health also provided counselling support, but their waitlist was 12 to 18 months.
She said with funding for one more counselor, the centre could probably get their waitlist down to three weeks and give more women timely support.
Ms Maxwell said organisations often had to wait until the "death knock" to know if they would receive the funding to continue to operate.
"Families, people with financial commitments, can't stay in a position like that because of the uncertainty," she said.
"Not only do you not know if you're going to have the funding, but you don't know if you're going to have the staff and the resourcing to continue providing that support for those women in need who come to you and that's incredibly disruptive."
Ms Maxwell said more collaboration, communication and especially financial assistance was needed.
"I will continue to be knocking on the minister's (Ros Spence) door and trying to keep it front of mind for her," she said.
"I'll do all that I can to assist the women's health centre because I believe in it, I believe the work they're doing is absolutely essential.
"This isn't just women coming knocking on the door for a cup of tea, these are women who are brave, they are courageous and they are traumatised and when they need that support and assistance they need it then, not to be told to come back months later.
"People know me now as a bit of a bulldog, I keep going after it...I will continue to advocate."
Ms Nichol added: "you've got two bulldogs here, because I won't give up either."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.