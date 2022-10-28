The Border Mail
Midfielders Jarrad Farwell and Dylon Simpson sign with Barnawartha

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
Dylon Simpson and Jarrad Farwell have signed at Barnawartha in a major boost to the Tigers remaining a finals force. Picture by Mark Jesser

Barnawartha has signed Barton medallist Jarrad Farwell alongside Dylon Simpson in a major boost to its midfield stocks.

