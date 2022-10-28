Barnawartha has signed Barton medallist Jarrad Farwell alongside Dylon Simpson in a major boost to its midfield stocks.
Farwell most recently played for Henty last year before deciding to have this season off.
Simpson was also hardly sighted this year besides a few cameo appearances with Corryong under former Barnawartha coach Danny De Marte.
Tigers coach Kade Butters said Farwell had already proven himself as one of the premier midfielders in the competition after winning the Barton medal in 2016 while at Rutherglen.
"We are thrilled to sign both Jarrad and Dylon who are both quality midfielders and will bolster our onball division," Butters said.
"After winning the Barton medal, Jarrad has a reputation of one of the best midfielders in the league.
"With his bulk and size he thrives on contested situations and his ability to win the contested ball will really benefit the side.
"We feel it is a big coup to be able to get him to the club.
"Dylon will also add to our midfield stocks.
"He played a handful of matches with Corryong this year alongside some of his mates.
"Dylon was another midfielder that we were chasing and similar to Jarrad has previously played at Rutherglen and Henty."
Farwell is a prodigious kick of the football and alongside versatile Tiger Tom Anson will boast two of the biggest kicks in the competition.
"That's what makes Jarrad so damaging, his ability to break the lines and kick 60 plus metres and give the forwards a chance.
"I guess he is in a similar mould to Tom Anson who is also one of the biggest kicks in the competition.
"So to have both of them on the one side is going to be a real weapon.
"Although Jarrad didn't play this year, he keeps himself in good shape and has already started running again and working on his aerobic fitness."
The Tigers lost the elimination final this year to Dederang-Mt Beauty.
They were the hardest hit club by injuries during the season with some of their biggest names sidelined with long term injuries including Cam McNeill, Josh Spence and Adam Elias.
Butters said there were no confirmed departures and was confident the Tigers could remain a finals force again next year.
"We have kept everyone from last year and with the injured boys coming back we don't need to go out and try and land half-a-dozen recruits," he said.
"We felt we just needed to add a bit more depth to our midfield rotations which we have been able to bolster.
"To get Cam, Spence and big Adsey back will add a lot of class and I'm confident we have got a list to be highly competitive again.
"Those three blokes are proud players and are keen to return at some stage next season and are motivated to get back to playing the type of footy they are renowned for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.