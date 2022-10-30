A drink-driving Lavington woman seen heading down the middle of a road near her home later fell to the ground on trying to get out of her car, a court has heard.
Janneen Louise Mack landed "on all fours" and then, when she managed to stand up, belligerently refused to cooperate with police.
Mack, 53, had just parked under a carport at her Alldis Avenue block of flats, having been followed by police who first saw her in McDonald Road, Lavington, on July 30 about 9.30pm.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Mack had been a disability pensioner "for many years" and had suffered from severe anxiety and depression.
Her issues with alcohol abuse, along with being charged by police over the incident, had led to her estrangement from her church, something he said had been an important part of her life.
Mr Hemsley said since her driver's licence was suspended, Mack had been riding a bicycle.
"In the current weather it's quite uncomfortable, but that's the price she's got to pay," he said.
Magistrate Susan McGowan told Mack it was "lucky you're still here" given her alcohol-affected driving.
On seeing Mack turning from Wagga into McDonald roads, Lavington, "at high speed", police pulled in behind her car.
Police decided to stop her for a random breath test and so tried to catch up with her car, but couldn't as it was travelling about 80km/h in the middle of the road.
After she got to her feet outside her unit, Mack told police they had "no right" to breath test her as she was on private property.
They said they wouldn't, but still demanded to see her driver's licence.
"The accused immediately became hostile and stated that she was a 'sovereign citizen'."
When police insisted, she became - while slurring her words - "more argumentative".
"The accused pushed police aside and tried to run away towards her unit."
Mack strongly resisted efforts to arrest her and yelled out for help, but a neighbour came out and said: "Janneen, I can't believe you are drink-driving and not listening to police."
Mack was placed on a 12-month community correction order after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, drive vehicle under influence of alcohol, refuse to provide driver's licence and resist police.
She was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $200.
