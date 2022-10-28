A WORLD premiere collaboration between New York drummer Pheeroan akLaff, Sydney drummer Chloe Kim and Melbourne drummer Maria Moles is among the highlights of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues this weekend.
AkLaff has performed and recorded with numerous US jazz luminaries including Andrew Hill, Cecil Taylor and Wadada Leo Smith.
In another world premiere on Friday night, Finnish pianist Iro Haarla presented her evocative compositions with Melbourne's Tamara Murphy and James McLean.
Among other highlights this weekend will be performances Geoff Bull and the Finer Cuts, the Syncopators, Chonk, Eamon McNelis' Skellingtons and a celebratory tribute by Rebecca Barnard to her beloved father Len and uncle Bob, both Australian jazz royalty.
Barnard will also perform with legendary Hammond organist, Tim Neal in Jazz Mass, with Neal set to play the spectacular Willis pipe-organ in the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
The blues program continues to grow with rollicking performances from Jimi Hocking (Screaming Jets) and his Blues Machine and popular guitarist and vocalist Ray Beadle with his band.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Co-artistic directors Eugene Ball and Scott Solimo have curated a rich program bursting with world premieres and inspired Australian and international collaborations.
"We are rapt that the festival is to be live, in situ this year," Ball said.
"We have developed a program that responds to the diverse musical demands of our audience, and we are proud that each artist and band is at the top of their niche across the spectrum of music on offer."
The National Jazz Awards, which each year focuses on one instrument, is open to guitarists this year.
The five most outstanding young players from around the country will converge on Wangaratta to compete for the prestigious award.
The Community Stage will take place on Sunday in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre offering scintillating performances from Horns of Leroy and Thando (The Voice) with community players Ali McGregor presents Jazzamatazz for the children and Dan Barnett joins popular local big band Jazzaratta.
The 17-piece Public Opinion Afro Orchestra will bring the festival to a close with contemporary African funk.
Festival chairman Dave Fuller welcomed the quality program.
"Eugene and Scott have flexed and bent with the wind over the last few years, and this program is testament to their respective ears for the audience, and their ability to put together a diverse mix of opportunities for the patrons, who we can't wait to welcome back to the festival," he said.
