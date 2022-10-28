The next generation of independent candidates will be guided through election basics in an seminar this Sunday.
The online event hosted by the Victorian Electoral Commission [VEC] will ensure first-timers and returning independents are prepared when nominations open next week, three weeks out from the Victorian election.
A VEC spokesperson said forward planning and getting a nomination in early was essential.
"They'll find everything they need to know about nominating an independent candidate, including what the rules are and the campaigning requirements," the spokesperson said.
"We'd encourage anyone who is considering to get their nominations in as soon as possible and not to leave it to the last minute."
The information session will be recorded and available on demand, and attendees will be able to ask questions throughout.
The Wodonga-based electorate of Benambra falls entirely within the federal electorate of Indi, a seat held by successive Independents since 2013.
For candidate briefing or other election information, head to https://www.vec.vic.gov.au/candidates-and-parties/become-a-state-election-candidate
