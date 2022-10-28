The Border Mail
Lou Byrne and Hannah Grady to lead Wangaratta Magpies A-grade side in 2023

By Liam Nash
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:15am
Lou Byrne is back on the A-grade coaching front at Wangaratta Magpies, steering the side next season alongside Hannah Grady. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Wangaratta Magpies legend Lou Byrne is back at the helm of A-grade, taking on co-coaching duties for 2023 alongside Hannah Grady.

