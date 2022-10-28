Wangaratta Magpies legend Lou Byrne is back at the helm of A-grade, taking on co-coaching duties for 2023 alongside Hannah Grady.
Byrne, a life member at the Magpies, makes her return to A-grade coaching for the first time since 2016, despite serving various roles within the club during the period off.
She said it's refreshing to be in the coaching fray once more, alongside a face she knows so well.
"It's going be a great challenge and I'm really looking forward to working with these girls, that's for sure," she said.
"I'm trying to add some guidance with Hannah, I'm still mentoring her as well and transferring that across the whole squad.
"It is a very strong group, that's why it's very exciting."
Byrne last coached A-grade at the Magpies during a three year stretch from 2014-16, but has been involved within the clubs' ranks for 15 years.
She's recently worked with the club's junior coterie in a developmental role, and years of mentorship during the years spent away from coaching has helped the Magpies flourish - including the most recent season.
Under the supervision of Chaye Crimmins and Grady, the Magpies enjoyed a barnstorming 2022 campaign which culminated in a grand final appearance.
Despite a 44-31 loss to Yarrawonga, players refused to let the desire of getting back on the grand stage next year dissolve in the aftermath of defeat.
And so, they came a-knocking on Byrne's door.
"A couple of the girls came to me asking if I would coach after the grand final. I said to them maybe I could co-coach," Byrne said.
"(Hannah) jumped at it straight away.
"We have very close contact with each other, we respect each other immensely and that's I think why she and I will have a good working relationship.
"Even throughout this season she came to me for advice, and she takes that on really well.
"She'll be playing on court so she'll pick up on other things and I'm a sideline watcher so I'll have the eyes on for tough moments - and that's what they lacked."
Crimmins is stepping aside from coaching and playing with a child on the way, but her replacement is anything but a stranger to the group.
Having mentored a large portion of the current A-grade playing base for a number of years, Byrne is eager to engineer new levels of success off an already solid Magpies frame.
"It was totally level between the top four teams this year, so I though the Magpies did extremely well under the circumstances," she said.
"They had a few ups and downs through the season but to get to that grand final, I have to say that was excellent.
"I suppose when you lose one, it makes you go a little bit harder doesn't it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.