The lead is shared heading into day two of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort-hosted NSW Senior Open, with Euan Walters, Neil Sarkies and John Wade all shooting six-under-par in the tournament's opening day.
Walters broke away from the field in the morning's play, shooting a round of 66 on the par 72 course.
He'd eventually be caught by Sarkies and Wade in the afternoon, with the pair notching similarly proficient rounds as mother nature beat down on the greens as the day went by.
However, the lead heading into day two is slim, with Richard Green (five-under-par), Steve Conran (four-under-par) and the trio of Glenn Joyner, Jason Norris and Terry Price (three-under-par) hot on the heels of the leaders.
Sarkies, who endured a tough run on the front nine, said he enjoyed a form swing in the back half of the opening day.
"I didn't think it wasn't my day, just got on the eighth tee, carried on and tried to make a free swing," he said.
"Then it kept clicking, I drove it well out the back and hit a few close with wedges to give myself some good looks.
"Then on (the par-five 14th) I hit driver and 3-wood to the right side of the green and flopped in a lob wedge for eagle, so it just fell my way for a while."
Joint leader Wade drained four birdies on the bounce from the fifth but, contrary to Sarkies, said a few holes went begging after surpassing the halfway mark which hampered his chances of bolting to the front of the pack.
"It was a nice run, but it's kind of hard when you haven't been in that position for a while and I missed a couple of opportunities on 10 and 11, then felt like I just hung on from there, which is more just a lack of playing the distance, mostly," he said.
"But I was proud of the way I hung in there and finished strongly on the last (with a birdie on the tough 18th)."
The other of the three leaders, Walters, reserved high praise for the Thurgoona greens despite the wet conditions, shooting four birdies in six holes to set the benchmark early on.
Although, in the nature of the NSW Senior Open, he stated some rehabilitation was on the cards to assist with soldiering on through the second and third days of competition.
"The greens here are phenomenal - you would pick them all up and take 'em with you anywhere if you could," he said.
"It's amazing what they (the Thurgoona groundstaff) have done with them, especially considering the conditions we've had lately."
"From here, it's Voltaren and my massage gun, I really can't play these days without some sort of anti-inflammatory because everything hurts and if it doesn't hurt, it means it probably fell off a while ago."
