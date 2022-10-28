The Border Mail

Euan Walters, Neil Sarkies and John Wade share lead heading into day two of the NSW Senior Open

By Andrew Moir
Scott Laycock looks like he could be playing at Scotland's St Andrews, the "home of golf", in the wet weather.
The lead is shared heading into day two of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort-hosted NSW Senior Open, with Euan Walters, Neil Sarkies and John Wade all shooting six-under-par in the tournament's opening day.

