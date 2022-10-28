THE public can sip and savour for a good cause at the North East Food and Wine Festival in Wodonga on Saturday.
The sale of festival tasting glasses from the Wodonga TAFE Information Booth will include a donation to Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare.
Festival co-ordinator Lauren Heidke said organisers were proud to support FoodShare.
"It sounds too good to be true, but festival attendees can enjoy tastings from our favourite local winemakers with proceeds from these glasses given to charity," she said.
Now in its 10th year, the North East Food and Wine Festival will run in Junction Square from 3pm to 8pm, showcasing food and drinks vendors from throughout the Border and North East.
Live music and roving performers will bring the twilight event alive.
Among the festival's child-friendly activities will be Billson's Soda Bar, which will offer ice cream spiders and fancy sodas, a jumping castle, face painting and lawn games.
