THE motivations of those saying a revamped Albury hospital is the best that can be done for Border residents should be questioned, Wodonga's mayor says.
Kev Poulton said the deal flagged by the premiers of Victoria and NSW on Thursday to concentrate key services at a hugely expanded Albury hospital was inconsistent with a push for a new Border hospital as supported by Albury Wodonga Health's master plan.
"It's been predetermined, it's been set upon us," Cr Poulton said, adding it was at odds with feedback over his two years as mayor .
"This is not reflective upon anything that I've seen or heard from anybody in our community, hence the concern around expediency.
"If anyone thinks this is the best we can do you've got to question their motivation, you've got to question whether it's self-serving, you've got to question whether they settle for mediocrity and you've got to question whether they're just being complacent in their roles.
"As a community we need leadership and we need it now....otherwise guess what...28 years from now my kids, probably my grandkids, will be going 'what have we done, who made this decision back in 2022."
Cr Poulton said a report on the premiers' decision would be presented to next month's Wodonga Council meeting but he could not say if a motion to take the issue further would form part of debate.
In issuing his broadside, Cr Poulton stressed he was not unappreciative of the half-a-billion joint contribution from the state leaders.
"I don't want to come across ungrateful...no-one in the community wants to come across ungrateful, but you've seriously got to go 'great you're paying attention to us, but is that the best and how have you come to that conclusion'," he said.
Cr Poulton's dismay with the deal is not shared by Albury mayor Kylie King.
"I'm just pleased that we do have a single-site hospital, I know there's debate around that and there are far more clever people than myself that have got views to make....all I can take...is that we have 500 odd million dollars invested in our community to stop some of those issues that our community has been telling us about," Cr King said.
She said councils, health providers and citizens had advocated for "better health services for our region, and we are pleased to see our hard work paying off".
"Once the hospital services currently being delivered at the Wodonga campus have been transferred to the Albury campus, we will work with our community and Albury Wodonga Health to redevelop the Wodonga campus into a facility that will meet the needs of the regional community," she said.
