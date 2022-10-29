Senior residents can now join a water exercise class at Corowa's Aquatic Centre.
The classes are at 10am on Tuesdays and 2.45pm on Fridays.
Once the Howlong Pool opens in December, classes will be transferred there.
Federation Council's Ageing Well Committee members Liz Seeliger and Jenny Enever are running the classes after the success of the Gentle Exercise Program in Howlong.
Ms Enever said all were welcome.
"People don't need to be able to swim... we have swim belts available to help people float," she said.
"The ramp into the pool at the Corowa Aquatic Centre also makes getting in and out of the pool comfortable and safe."
Entry to the Aquatic Centre is $5.50 and participants are asked to bring a gold coin to cover the cost of the class.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
