The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga MP Bill Tilley wants hospital built on new location, saying Albury hospital upgrade "second best"

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Tilley and his Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy in June at Wodonga hospital at the time the Victorian Opposition pledged it would provide $300 million towards a new Border hospital.

BENAMBRA MP Bill Tilley has vowed to keep fighting for an entirely new hospital for Albury-Wodonga, saying he won't be a "surrender monkey".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.