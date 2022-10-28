BENAMBRA MP Bill Tilley has vowed to keep fighting for an entirely new hospital for Albury-Wodonga, saying he won't be a "surrender monkey".
He has rejected a $558 million upgrade of Albury hospital as insufficient to meet the Border's health needs, likening it to a "Band-Aid on an open wound"..
"I'm not a bloody surrender monkey and I'm not rolling over yet, this is not done," Mr Tilley said.
"I'm not taking second best."
Mr Tilley, who was not invited to Thursday's upgrade announcement, accused his federal counterpart, Indi MP Helen Haines, of being too willing to adopt the brownfields solution of expanding at Albury.
"Helen has squibbed this," Mr Tilley said on Friday.
"She turned around and in her own (federal) budget submission has said that a greenfields site is the only option, this is in her own words, and then yesterday came out (and) wanted to applaud it and say she had helped with delivering it
"What a crock."
"What we've got is at last a clear, clear pathway forward now, irrespective of who forms government we're going to get a single-site hospital, a brownfields site, and I've made it clear there's disappointment about that, but we've got a commitment now."
However, Mr Tilley said the state Liberal Party was "staunchly still behind a greenfields site in Victoria" and would renegotiate the Albury hospital deal if elected at next month's election.
"We will sit down and we will negotiate," he said.
Asked it that meant he was open to a fresh hub north of the Murray River, Mr Tilley said "yeah you can build a greenfields site in Albury".
Mr Tilley declared "the fight is not over".
"The community is way smarter than that, we've seen through this.....and particularly for...Wodonga there is no certainty or future for what's happening with the health precinct in Vermont Street," Mr Tilley said.
"What are they going to have a drug-injecting room there, a regional drug injecting room?"
Dr Haines said "urgent care, after hours care that's a possibility" on the Wodonga site "but it's not for me, it's for the community to determine that, it's also for the board of Albury Wodonga Health to work with our community".
Mr Tilley also criticised his Benambra Independent rival Jacqui Hawkins for having "rolled over" in accepting the Albury hospital expansion.
Ms Hawkins noted a greenfields site was a "priority of the community and something we'd all been talking about and pushing for but we've got two departments in health who have done the work on it and have come back and said this is going to be the brownfields site".
"Now it's about the fight to make sure this money goes into the right places," she said.
Farrer MP and former federal health minister Sussan Ley was "delighted" the states had come to an agreement.
"My understanding is the hospital master plan was looking at both the 'stay or move' options," Ms Ley said.
"Similar to the rebuild now being finished at Wagga, NSW clearly believe a first-class and modern hospital, one which can service the entire region, can be successfully delivered onsite."
Wodonga MP Tim Quilty is unimpressed by the outcome.
"This is not the long-term solution we have been waiting for - it's a stopgap that will be obsolete before it is even finished," Mr Quilty said.
"And that is if they even remember the promise when the election is over.
"How can we have governments prepared to blow half a billion dollars on a sub-standard project that won't fix the problems and will mean Wodonga residents will be worse off.
"It's not what the master plan called for, it's a dodgy cut-price compromise.
"We need a new hospital site with room to expand and the place for that is the old rail and industrial land in north Wodonga, just off the freeway at the Bandiana Link."
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby pointed to advantages of expanding at Borella Road.
"The benefit of redeveloping the Albury hospital site is that it won't alienate our existing services and capital projects, including the cancer centre, emergency department, Hilltop (accommodation) and the University of NSW campus," Mr Appleby said.
Under the plan, three of five stages have been funded.
It will result in a multi-storey car park being built on the south-east corner of Borella Road and East Street and being connected by bridge to a new clinical services tower on the facing corner now occupied by vehicle bays.
Mr Appleby said the investment, which will boost operating theatres and take the maternity unit from Wodonga, would give patients "greater complexity in service, increased capacity and strengthened capability".
"I'm also really pleased for our staff who have been stretched beyond capacity for...years," he said
"We'll be able to deliver better services and facilities for them, while also attracting and retaining the best and brightest in the field to our region."
