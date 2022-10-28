Japanese Encephalitis vaccine eligibility expanded to those cleaning up floods

Eligible residents involved in flood recovery can now get a free Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District said residents aged 50 or older can get the vaccine if they live or work in Albury, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Murray River, Hay or Murrumbidgee council areas, if they spend more than four hours outside each day.
Eligibility also includes people who live or routinely work in any of the above listed council areas who are engaged in the recovery efforts (clean up) of stagnant waters following floods or who are living or sleeping in conditions that place them at increased risk of exposure to mosquitoes.
The vaccine is available through local General Practitioners.
For further information on JE vaccination go to: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/JEvaccine
For information on how to protect yourself go to: www.health.nsw.gov.au/mosquitoes
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
