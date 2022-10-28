The Border Mail
Loved ones distressed after violent death of Paul Flegel at Beechworth

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
Police found Paul Flegel dead next to a car outside Barry Butler's home in Beechworth on Thursday.

A man has been killed in Beechworth and a second resident in the town airlifted to hospital with gunshot wounds, with Homicide Squad detectives investigating the cause of the incident.

