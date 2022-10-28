Get amongst the ripping catches, where the weather allows

G'day fishos. We seem to have missed a few of the downpours predicted over the past week or so.
But, being the sort of year it is, I won't be holding my breath that it'll last.
It doesn't seem to be affecting the fish too much, though, and most fishable areas are still going OK.
Dartmouth (101.25 per cent) - seemed to go well again last week, from reports I've heard.
Gudgeons or plastics flicked in and around the timber are still very productive, as is trolling on top with the cobra-style lures.
That bit more depth you get from using lead lines is also an advantage, and will be even more so as the weather warms up.
Also coming into their own are the locally made Taipan lead cobra-style lures, as they'll also get that bit more depth than the traditional cobras.
Streams - are still tough going with all this moisture about.
Some of the smaller streams are running reasonably clear, and there's the odd fish being caught. But the best of the season will come as this rain starts to settle down.
Blowering (99.5 per cent) - is fishing well.
Cod fishos are pulling some belters off the bank on bait as well as trolling and casting, and the yellas are also firing well. Quite a few yellas are being caught by fishos walking the banks casting too, and there's even a few trout showing up in the top end of the lake - mainly being caught by trollers using Tassies.
Eucumbene (57.99 per cent) and Jindabyne (98.58 per cent) - are the go-to lakes for trout at the moment, though.
As we've been reporting for the last few weeks, there's been some ripper fish about and both trollers and bank fishos in both lakes have been loving it.
Euc has been rising rapidly for a while now, jumping about 8 per cent in the past month. And the trout are just loving cruising the freshly covered edges, munching on all those worms that are coming through.
On the fly scene, midge hatches haven't really fired up yet. But once they do, we should see glimpses of the Eucumbene of old.
Jindy has been fishing well for the last month or two, and you can't see that changing either.
The trout festival is on over the next week, so there should be quite a few reports about.
Murray below Hume - despite dropping marginally, is still running a banker, and looks as though it will be for a while yet.
That's not all bad news though, as the trout and yellas are enjoying the conditions, particularly in that fast water directly under the wall.
There are reasonable numbers of both being caught, and there's some quality fish amongst them.
Lead fish are the go if you're targeting the trout, and both soft or hard vibes are working well on the yellas.
It's tough going further downstream as the conditions aren't all that favourable, as you'd expect.
Hume Dam (94 per cent) - has been a real hive of activity lately, with the Leigh Martin Marine Lake Hume Classic taking place there last weekend.
Team Yella Bundy took out the team's event.
The squad consisted of four local young guns, Mitch Power, Lachy Mc, Jed Tapsell and Conner Heir. The boys managed 32 big yellas to take the title.
There were plenty of yellas over the 600mm mark landed, and Mitch also bagged the champion angler title with a bag of big yellas.
His biggest measured in at 640mm.
There were plenty of other fish of different species caught too, which made for a top comp.
Sound like it was a great weekend.
While on Hume, another release of 10,000 brown trout was made during the week, bringing this season's releases to 60,000.
The allocation for Hume Dam this year is for 150,000, so here's hoping they keep coming.
Fingers crossed!
