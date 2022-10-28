The Border Mail

Get amongst the ripping catches, where the weather allows

By Russell Mason, Compleat Angler
October 28 2022 - 7:30pm
A large number of great brown trout have been released at Hume Dam. If you've had some success, send in your pictures, along with a few details, to 0475 947 279.

G'day fishos. We seem to have missed a few of the downpours predicted over the past week or so.

