Well, what did we expect, Wodonga hospital will eventually be shut down as both Victorian and NSW governments get together to put more than $500 million into combined health services. And it will be an extension of the present Albury hospital.
The people of Wodonga have been kicked in the guts once again; no hospital, few health services, few services of any description.
I myself had to travel from Wodonga CBD to Albury hospital by taxi recently at a cost of $60 return. How do pensioners or low-income recipients afford that sort of hit to their pockets for care on a continuous basis?
Surely a site closer to both cities could have been found, and how far is $500 million going to go to give us all the health services that's needed for both cities and surrounding areas - and as it's not due to start until 2024 and finish in 2027, that small amount of money will not cut it.
I guess we should count ourselves lucky though; Dan Andrews has finally discovered that Wodonga does exist, even though he is giving the money to Albury.
Must be elections coming on both sides of the river.
However, tantamount to putting gloss lipstick, eye lash extensions and Botox to the lips of a pig.
At their meeting on October 25, Indigo councillors approved Item 14.1 on the agenda - Public Transparency Policy 2.0. The details can be found on page 80 of the October meeting agenda.
Council officers claimed that Indigo Shire is one of the most open and transparent councils in Victoria.
It was also stated that almost all Freedom of Information (FOI) requests were granted, usually at little or no cost to the applicant, depending on the complexity of the request. There are also avenues of appeal should a FOI request be denied.
On the surface this appears to be a very admirable and democratic policy.
However, as they say, "the proof is in the pudding". Indigo Shire residents interested in the transparency, openness, and accountability of council should read what was approved and monitor the implementation of this policy.
