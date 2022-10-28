A teenager was in a serious condition after collapsing at a Wagga school on Friday.
Emergency services responded to reports of a student having a medical episode at Wagga High School at about 2.20pm.
Up to six police units and three ambulances attended the school, with emergency services vehicles situated outside the Macleay Street entrance as adults gathered outside, some visibly distressed. Emergency vehicles were also posted at the western side of the school, while additional vehicles were parked along Coleman Street at the front of the school.
Shortly before 3pm the 15-year-old student was taken to Wagga Base Hospital via ambulance. A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said the student was in a "serious condition".
The Department of Education confirmed the student suffered a medical episode and was tended to by staff before paramedics and police arrived.
"Staff immediately provided assistance, before emergency services arrived and took the student to hospital," a spokesperson said.
Parents were contacted by the school in the afternoon, notifying them of the "serious incident" and offering support to students.
"Unfortunately, I need to provide you with information about a serious incident involving one of our students today," parents were told via email.
"Early this afternoon, a student suffered a medical incident in a school hallway while going between classes. The student was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the medical condition is unclear."
Police officers arrived at the school to talk to students and staff who witnessed the collapse and provide assistance, the update said. The school said it would support the student's family and advised parents to contact support lines if they were concerned about their children over the weekend.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
