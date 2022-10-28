The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Wagga High School student taken to Wagga Base Hospital after medical episode

Conor Burke
Taylor Dodge
By Conor Burke, and Taylor Dodge
October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several police and at least three ambulances responded to reports of a student experiencing a medical episode at Wagga High School yesterday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A teenager was in a serious condition after collapsing at a Wagga school on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.