Albury local Geoff Dynan comes home after 3500km trek from Perth to Albury

By Ted Howes
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:34am, first published October 29 2022 - 6:47am
Albury local Geoff Dynan pulls into Noreuil Park on Sunday after his 3500km trek from Perth, dodging snakes and sleeping in his tent. Picture by Simon Dallinger

Albury retiree Geoff Dynan reckons he's earned a nice cold beer after pulling into town after a 3500 kilometre, 45-day bike journey from Perth on Sunday.

