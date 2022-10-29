Albury retiree Geoff Dynan reckons he's earned a nice cold beer after pulling into town after a 3500 kilometre, 45-day bike journey from Perth on Sunday.
In early September, Mr Dynan, 75, drove to Perth with his wife, Wanna.
"I went to Perth to help paint my daughter's house, but I wanted to ride back all along," he said. "I didn't tell anyone."
Mr Dynan, who used to run Dynan's Menswear, rode his classic Clamont bike - which weighs 30 kilograms when loaded with camping gear - on the trek, which began on September 14.
He said the rumble of road trains helped lull him to sleep. When asked if people he met along the way thought he might be mad, he said: "Well, a few did, but most were very interested to talk about it. I haven't lost my marbles but some people reckon I might have.

"I did have to dodge a few snakes along the way, and slept in a tent for all but five days, but I met a tremendous amount of very interesting people along the way as well.
"I pitched a tent on the side of the road with road trains rumbling past."
Mr Dynan said he covered 90 to 100 kilometres each day, but would now park his bike for a while and crack open a beer.
