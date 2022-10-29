A 1920s Albury home on Wood Street was sold after auction on Saturday afternoon after being passed in for $720,000.
Bidding started just after midday at $630,000, leapt to $650,000 within two minutes, then after some solid bidding was passed at 12.15pm.
McGrath agent Philip Bell confirmed the property was sold after negotiations.
Mr Bell said news of the announcement of an upgraded hospital at Albury earlier in the week was likely to increase the value of the 758 Wood Street property.
"Location is always prime, along with accessibility," Mr Bell said. "The number of people who have walked in here and said 'wow' after seeing those pressed metal ceilings was amazing.
"The house has beautiful high ceilings, fireplaces, a bullnose veranda and lovely big rooms and there's potential to spread and make the home bigger."
The land sits on a 721 square metre block in central Albury.
"The news of the new hospital venture between the two state governments will put this property in a more valuable position once that goes ahead," Mr Bell said.
"That makers it an even more attractive proposition.
"We get all different views, people saying the market's going to be cut in half during the days of COVID, but quite the opposite is happening - and the market's going to hit again."
The three-bedroom house is close to the Scots School precinct and not far from the Albury Commercial Golf Club on North Street.
It has a kitchen equipped with gas cooktops, electric oven, a large bathroom with a corner spa, separate shower and bidet, two open fire places and parking for three cars.
Earlier, at Huon Creek Road in Wodonga, a two-bedroom brick townhouse was passed in.
Agent Drew Turnbull, of PJ Murphy Real Estate, said the townhouse sitting on a 252m block with two car spaces, had open plan living areas and an outlook to cottage style gardens.
It is one of four in the complex and has a screened terrace area at the rear of the property.
The block is close to cafes and walking tracks.
