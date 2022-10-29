The Border Mail
House at central Albury sells after auction after being passed in for $720,000

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 29 2022 - 9:55am, first published 8:04am
Auctioneer Philip Bell of McGrath at the auction of the Wood Street, Albury home on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser

A 1920s Albury home on Wood Street was sold after auction on Saturday afternoon after being passed in for $720,000.

Local News

