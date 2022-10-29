Lachlan Knobel hit a quickfire century as Culcairn got the cricket season started with a bang on Saturday.
After three washed-out weekends, three first-grade matches in CAW's Hume competition finally beat the weather and Knobel cashed in by hitting 104 off 99 balls in Culcairn's 51-run win at home to Walla.
Openers Knobel and Vince Chaffey (35) gave Culcairn a terrific platform and although the visitors did fight back, a score of 6/183 always looked more than competitive in the conditions.
In reply, several Walla batters got starts but none went on to score big as Culcairn kept picking up wickets at crucial times.
Justin Carter (26), Mark Taylor (23) and Joel Merkel (28) all got themselves set but Culcairn skipper Riley Knobel (3-20) and Rory Jenkins (3-22) led a disciplined effort with the ball as Walla were dismissed for 132.
"To be honest, we didn't expect that result," Riley Knobel admitted.
"But we've been working on that for the last three years, batting-wise, and for our opening partnership to get a run rate like that was really good.
"It's a big bonus and it sets up the rest of the batting. If you can have your openers stay in until the 30th over, it allows the rest of your batters to go for what they want and be comfortable out there.
"To see my younger brother get a hundred was great.
"He was a bit hesitant on playing this year so having him come out and be confident in making runs out there was good to see."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Oliver Wood's brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Tom Simmons was the day's other champagne moment as Culcairn followed up their sterling effort with the bat.
"On this ground, 180 is a winning total," Knobel said.
"Usually, 130 or 140 on here is good for us but having 180 on this ground is really good.
"To actually start a game and get the season off and going is real good."
Elsewhere, Osborne beat The Rock-Yerong Creek by five wickets at Yerong Creek.
Todd Hannam (68) and Ryan Kirkwood (52) scored half-centuries but TRYC were bowled out for 155 and Osborne successfully chased that down with Ryan Collins (45) and Lachlan Lane (30) unbeaten at the close.
Henty won a low-scoring game at home to Holbrook, dismissing their visitors for just 87 after posting 8/122.
Mark White top-scored for Henty with 34 and Holbrook captain Lewis Bowen claimed 3-21 before the visitors collapsed.
Three of their top-five made ducks and despite 32 from Ewan Mackinlay in the middle order, Holbrook came up 35 runs short.
Rand's game against Lockhart was washed out, while Brock-Burrum had the bye.
Once again, there was no play at all in either the Provincial or District competitions on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.