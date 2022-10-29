The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Lachlan Knobel century sets up impressive Culcairn win over Walla in CAW Hume

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Simmons shakes Lachlan Knobel's hand after the Culcairn man brought up a century against Walla. Picture by Ash Smith

Lachlan Knobel hit a quickfire century as Culcairn got the cricket season started with a bang on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.