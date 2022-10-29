When you get what they want but not what you need

The announcement of $558 million in funding for an Albury hospital rebuild marked a momentous day for our community.
To be frank, questions remain but it is only fair to acknowledge that it is not every day that our community has an injection of hundreds of millions of dollars. It's also fair to say, it's rather overdue.
Importantly, it should be noted that some of the $558 million announced by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart, Daniel Andrews, to fund a hospital rebuild is funding we already had.
Nonetheless, we are "appreciative" of the announcement and its significance.
We don't "thank" the two premiers for coming together, as some have. The two states created the cross-border health service and it is their job and their obligation to this community to provide appropriate funding.
We know they neglected it for too long. Having created the baby that was Albury Wodonga Health, neither government has conducted itself since as a great parent. It's as if we are so starved of attention, we are quick to heap praise on the first serious funding pledge in a very long time. Franky, Albury Wodonga Health doesn't seem to be the cherished child of two loving parties who came together to create something beautiful. It feels more like it's been the permanent regret of a one-night stand.
But yes, we do now have a commitment of real funding, hoorah. Nothing more than we deserve. It's a result that many have played a role in achieving, and it was bloody hard work.
In the wake of the announcement some have quickly put their hands up to owning that, almost tripping over themselves in their rush to be seen as the supposed movers and shakers who led the rest of us to this point. We should note, a rebuild of the current broken-down Albury hospital was not the option favoured after a long planning process, it was not the option found to be preferred in the master plan, as we learnt this week.
Those in a rush to show gratitude and claim a share of credit for a better slice of funding seem to have quickly forgotten what we were fighting for.
We are yet to see - and unlikely to see - the people who work in that health service speak up to pat themselves on the back for their role here, for speaking out and sharing with their community the challenges they face. These people don't want to do anything but reassure their community that their health is in good hands. Some of them broke the mould there, they told their community of the challenges, they told their community things were at breaking point. It's likely the last thing they wanted to do, and I think a sign of pure desperation.
Without the courage of those people - and they know who they are - to agitate and to engage with their community, there would not have been a campaign that created a mood for change.
But without doubt, the most important player in this long-running game deserves to be acknowledged, and that is you. It is every Border Mail reader who supported the campaign, every one of you who understood our health workers and our community actually deserved a whole lot better.
This push for a better deal was always going to succeed or fail on the measure of this community's support. It was going to succeed or fail on what our community believed it deserved.
We live in a twilight zone. Too far from Melbourne to matter to the Victorian government, too far from Sydney to matter to NSW. We're used to that, we're used to cross-border bullocks and never getting our share. You could have said "what's the point, why should we even bother, we never get our share and that's just the way it is".
But you didn't say that. You supported the people that needed you - every person in our health service, and you stood up for them and our community. We acknowledge you, we thank you for letting The Border Mail be your voice. We thank you for making your community a better place. You are the reason we finally had two state premiers turn up with a better share of funding.
Again, it's now up to you. Where do we go from here. Are we satisfied, are we happy? Do we accept the second-best option. Do we accept what they want, and not what we need? Do we have a choice?
Tell us what you think, because that's all that matters.
