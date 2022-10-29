The Border Mail
Young and old flock to the Albury Show after a two-year hiatus

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 30 2022 - 12:12am, first published October 29 2022 - 10:20pm
Val Vangalen, 9 months and Estelle Vangalen, 2, with Shayne Miller and Cindy Vangalen from Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

AFTER a two-year absence, the Albury Show was back on the weekend with some taking a walk down memory lane while other younger showgoers marvelled at the spectacle for the first time.

Ted Howes

