AFTER a two-year absence, the Albury Show was back on the weekend with some taking a walk down memory lane while other younger showgoers marvelled at the spectacle for the first time.
With Saturday mostly sunny, hundreds of revellers made the most of sideshow alley and the rides; when the odd shower fell, there was always refuge in the pavillions to check out everything from award-winning bonsai trees to inland rail models.
For Shayne Miller and Cindy Vangalen, taking youngsters Val and Estelle to the show "was a great chance to get out".
"It hasn't been on for a few years, so it gets people out which is a great thing," Mr Miller said. "Coming from Sydney - I've been here in Albury for eight months - it's a bit like the Easter Show, it's got that same sort of vibe to it.
"It gets people out and it's great for the economy so it's been a fantastic day."
Ms Vangalen, an Albury local, born and bred, said it was nice to see a change in the rainy weather the Border has been experiencing for the past few weeks.
"It's been a lovely change, it's a beautiful day," Ms Vangalen said. "It takes me back to what it used to be like, years ago.
"They do have a lot more rides and stuff now but it's certainly a bit of nostalgia for me."
Albury locals George, Louie and Nina Giblin checked out the sheds and, while the bonsai competition briefly held their attention, the award-winning roses were tantalising.
Their mum, Amanda, popped into the sheds before braving the crowds to take the kids to hit the rides.
"The kids have loved this - they've never been to the show before because it was shut for two years and they were a bit too young anyway, but they're really enjoying it," she said.
"The smells bring back a lot of lovely memories - we came to see this display first but the kids are very keen to get on the rides now."
Neil Padbury from the Albury-Wodonga Bonsai Society said the show was an excellent opportunity to stir interest in the Albury-Wodonga Bonsai Society.
Mr Padbury won first prize for his 30-year-old entry into the open section of the competition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The Horticultural Society runs this," Mr Padbury said. "It's basically to show people what we do and get people interested.
"We have about 30 members and, while we haven't had too many people here over the show's duration, mainly because of the weather, we've certainly had some interest."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.