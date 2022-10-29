Mansfield has trumped Myrtleford to snare former Ovens and Murray Football League gun Lachie Dale.
The 25-year-old signed with the Eagles last week after spending the past season with North Hobart in the Tasmanian Football League.
Dale is a Myrtleford junior, who won the league's Doug Strang goalkicking award in 2019 with 59 as a small forward, an incredibly rare and outstanding achievement.
The Saints had spoken with the pacy Dale, but he's elected to join older brother Frazer and another former team-mate Tom McDonagh in the neighbouring Goulburn Valley league.
"We're so excited what he will bring in terms of his skill and his strong footy knowledge," delighted Eagles' coach Chad Owens offered.
"The last couple of years he's started to move into the midfield and we're looking for another mid.
"He's a pure runner, who knows where the goals are, but also an elite ball user. Tom 'Mac' (McDonagh) said in terms of running, there will be no one at our club that will get near him when we start doing running training, he said he's an absolute freak."
The Eagles contested their first preliminary final in 13 years, falling to Euroa, which was defeated by Echuca in the grand final.
McDonagh finished top five in the best and fairest, while Frazer Dale ended the competition in style in his first full season in years.
"That's how we targeted our recruiting, we haven't brought anyone into the club who doesn't have a connection here, we've only brought in really good people."
