Former Myrtleford star Lachie Dale has signed with Mansfield

By Andrew Moir
Updated October 30 2022 - 12:25am, first published October 29 2022 - 11:42pm
Myrtleford's Lachie Dale kicked 30 goals in last year's COVID-interrupted season before moving to North Hobart this year.

Mansfield has trumped Myrtleford to snare former Ovens and Murray Football League gun Lachie Dale.

