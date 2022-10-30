The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dr Johnson receives hero's welcome at opening of new Culcairn clinic

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 30 2022 - 7:07am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy nurse manager at Culcairn Hospital Sarah Middleton, Dr Odunayo Alakaye (Dr Johnson), Dr Rod Bond and hospital facility manager Kathryn Walters celebrate opening with community members. Picture by Mark Jesser

While Culcairn locals tipped their hats to retired doctor Jan Reddy for his 46 years of tireless service, it was smiles all around as they welcomed incoming doctor Udunayo Alakaye to the community's new medical centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.