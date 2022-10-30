While Culcairn locals tipped their hats to retired doctor Jan Reddy for his 46 years of tireless service, it was smiles all around as they welcomed incoming doctor Udunayo Alakaye to the community's new medical centre.
Dr Udunayo, known affectionately around town as Dr Johnson, found time from his rounds at Culcairn Hospital to join his loyal supporters from the Local Health Advisory Committee and the community to see the opening of the new Culcairn Medical Centre where he will also be working as general practitioner to step into Dr Reddy's shoes.
Committee chairman David Gilmore said the new centre was a much-welcomed addition for the Culcairn community.
"This is an official welcome for Dr Johnson, the new doctor in town, who started in early September as GP and also servicing the residents' aged care facility at the hospital," Mr Gilmore said.
"We haven't had anyone do that since Dr Reddy retired nearly two years ago - Dr Johnson has been very well received as a VMO (visiting medical officer).
"There is another practice at the other end of town that took over Dr Reddy's practice.
"They're not here every day and they have different doctors every day whereas Dr Johnson is here every day as well as looking after the ED and the acute area of the hospital as well as aged care.
"So we're a local health advisory committee and we've put on this function to welcome the doctor and the new nurse facility manager at the hospital Kathryn Walters."
The clinic was established with the help of Greater Hume Shire Council, Lockhart doctor Rod Bond who owns the cenrtre, head of nursing at the hospital Kathryn Walters, and deputy nurse manager Sarah Middleton.
Dr Bond said Culcairn had been waiting "a long time" for a new doctor and practice.
"It's good for the community - it's been a long time coming," Dr Bond said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're hoping we can fill the shoes of Dr Reddy, and the centre itself is in a lovely old building.
"A general practice is very different in rural areas, you need to be multiskilled and Dr Johnson does that."
Dr Johnson, who was born an Africa and last year spent time at a practice in Darwin, said he was delighted to re-establish himself and his family in Culcairn.
"I was practising at the Northern Territory before - it's a wonderful country up there - but it's been a smooth transition to get here," he said.
"It's been smooth so far but I think the issue is as the demand increases, it will make it more difficult at the hospital - we will need more doctors."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.