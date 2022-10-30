OVENS and Murray football commentator Blake Escott has won two gongs at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
The 3NE Wangaratta program director was named best sports presenter and best community service project winner in the country division of the awards which were presented in Sydney on Saturday night.
The latter prize he shared with 3NE manager Owen Godenzi for their involvement in promoting Meals on Wheels.
"I was a little bit shocked, you don't do the job for that sort of stuff," Escott, 27, said of his success.
The former Albury North Public School pupil's on-air debut came as a 13 year-old when his late pop Barry McIvor introduced him to Border community radio station 2REM.
In January, Escott will become 2AY program director.
King added "let's just say he partied for both us" before adding it was privilege to be nominated considering how well-resourced their rivals were with production support.
Another Ace-owned station 2QN Deniliquin tasted success.
Its journalist, Andrew Johnston, won the non-metropolitan category for best category for his tribute to late Edward River mayor Norm Brennan, while its program director Angela Frino, a former 2AY announcer, scored best country program director.
