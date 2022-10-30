The Border Mail
Lavington man had previously pleaded guilty to 4 charges following August arrest

By Albury Court
October 30 2022 - 4:00am
The imitation grenades. Picture supplied

A Lavington man found in possession of imitation hand grenades that defence lawyer Mark Cronin said were used as a dog's chew toys has been put on a 12-month community correction order.

