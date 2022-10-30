A Lavington man found in possession of imitation hand grenades that defence lawyer Mark Cronin said were used as a dog's chew toys has been put on a 12-month community correction order.
Albury Local Court magistrate Susan McGowan also fined Gavin Leslie Barrett, 39, $1750.
He had pleaded guilty to charges including possessing 2.5 grams of "ice", possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs and possess or use a military-style weapon without a permit.
