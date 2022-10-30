The Border Mail
Bella Pasquali wins 400m gold at Victorian All Schools Track and Field Championships

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 30 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
Bella Pasquali enters the home straight with a decent lead at Lakeside Stadium.

Bella Pasquali further enhanced her growing reputation by winning gold at the Victorian All Schools Track and Field Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.

