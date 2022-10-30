Bella Pasquali further enhanced her growing reputation by winning gold at the Victorian All Schools Track and Field Championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
The 16-year-old, from Wangaratta, blew the rest of the field away to win the under-17 women's 400m final in a time of 57.15 seconds.
Pasquali quickly made up ground down the back straight at Lakeside Stadium and hit the front with just over 100m to go, with no-one able to get close to her.
The Galen Catholic College student now turns her attention to the Australian All Schools Championships which take place in Adelaide from December 9-11.
More to follow.
