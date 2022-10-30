The Border Mail
Victorian golfer Richard Green wins the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
October 30 2022
All golfers crave birdies and Andre Stolz has one in his sights - literally - during the closing stages of the 54-hole tournament.
Richard Green, who once cracked a 23-year-old winless streak for left-handers on the European Tour, tees off late in his round. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Victorian Richard Green came from four shots back on the final day to claim the NSW Senior Open on Sunday after co-leader Jason Norris collapsed with a triple bogey on the final hole.

