Victorian Richard Green came from four shots back on the final day to claim the NSW Senior Open on Sunday after co-leader Jason Norris collapsed with a triple bogey on the final hole.
Green was in the group ahead and finished on 12-under par, but Norris destroyed his chances when he hit his tee shot out of bounds on the left and then took three shots from just off the green to rack up a horror seven at the Thurgoona Country Club Resort.
Norris's playing partner Andre Stolz finished runner-up on 10-under par for the 54-hole event, with Norris falling to third on nine-under.
Green fired a bogey-free six-under 66 in the final round, with six birdies, including 13 and 14, after Norris had built a three-shot lead with only six holes left.
"It's always good to have a bogey-free round and was just steady, maybe a little off at the end with a couple of shots, it was probably a bit of wind, pulled my drive off 17 a little bit and had a difficult shot from the rough, but recovered well," he revealed of his par.
A wind gust also left Green short of the par-three 16th, but he blasted out of the bunker to within five feet and held the uphill putt to join Norris in the lead after he three-putted to bogey the 15th.
On the deceptively fast and large greens, the three-time European Tour winner was outstanding after a disappointing day with the flat stick in round two, where he shot 71.
"I didn't putt very well yesterday, I could have been a bit down about that and carried it into the final round, but I didn't let that happen, stuck with my routine, it's been working for a long time and it was there again today, putting was good," Green offered.
Norris, who only qualified for the Legends Tour after turning 50 last month, carried a two-shot lead over Stolz into the final round, with Victorians John Wade and Euan Walters another shot back.
He posted birdies on three, five and seven to open a break, but first stumbled with the bogey on 15 before the final hole drama.
"I just said that to my caddy, I haven't done that for 30 years," he replied when quizzed about his errant three-wood off the 18th and subsequent triple bogey.
"I'm always one to be aggressive, but I just hit a bad shot, I rolled it over, I tried to draw it down there against the breeze."
Green pocketed almost $22,000, while Norris took home just over $8000.
And just as Green thrived with his putter, Norris faltered.
"I had 19 putts on the back nine, you don't deserve to win," he reasoned.
"I've always been a poor putter ... my bad's better than what it was, I don't four-putt anymore (laughs)."
