SMOKIN' and cancer are not a good combination but Tuesday's Melbourne Cup offers an exception.
If stayer Smokin' Romans wins the race, the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre will receive $50,000.
The 3200-metre debutant $18 chance, ridden by Jamie Kah, drew barrier 16, the slot given to Howlong, for it having the Melbourne Cup on its Australian tour.
Howlong Golf Resort general manager Shaun Whitechurch, whose venue hosted the cup, said the cancer centre was its nominated charity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Whether you're an avid horse follower or once-a-year punter give some support to Smokin' Romans as, if it wins, $50,000 will go to the cancer centre," he said.
"It was favourite in the Caulfield Cup, it's not without a chance."
Mr Whitechurch will be at Flemington as a guest of the Victoria Racing Club and hopes to feature in the television coverage to promote Howlong.
