The winner of the NSW Senior Open claims Thurgoona Country Club Resort is capable of hosting a state golf championship.
The $120,000 event returned to the Border for the first time since 2019 with Victorian Richard Green, who's played all four majors, including a tie for fourth at The Open (British) in 2007, snaring a two-shot win yesterday.
"Definitely, it would probably need to be right off the back tees for the young guys, they hit it pretty long, but it's got narrowness, the challenging greens," he replied when asked if the course could host the NSW Open.
The NSW Senior Open is the equal most lucrative tournament on the Legends Tour, which caters only for players 50 and over.
A state championship is open-age.
Thurgoona has now hosted the Senior Open four times, starting with the first event in 2017.
COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020-2021 tournaments.
All clubs are under pressure when they host a lucrative event, but Thurgoona even moreso, given the rain the region has had in recent months.
A number of tournaments have been cancelled.
However, players and officials were raving around the 6171m layout.
"The course has held up really well, I've been really impressed," Green praised.
"They're beautiful greens and fairways, I tend to play well in good conditions and that's evident today (Sunday)."
Green shot the second best round of the final day - a six-under par 66 - while ACT's Andrew Welsford fired a stunning 64.
"The course has been amazing, considering the amount of rain we've had in the lead-up, we were very lucky on Thursday night when that heavy rain stopped," Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson remarked.
"The last couple of days (Saturday and Sunday) when we've had some dry weather, it's been amazing how well the course has recovered.
"We've had fantastic greens, the whole time they've been A1, even in the wettest part of the week."
There's no doubt Thurgoona dodged a bullet, with forecasts earlier in the week of a 70 per chance of up to 20mms on Sunday, but the final day was played in sunshine for the most part.
And Phillipson also revealed officials have agreed to a three-year deal, meaning Thurgoona will host the event until the end of 2025.
"It's fantastic, we love coming to Thurgoona, we love coming to the city of Albury actually, it's a great city," he offered.
"It will be great to be back here for the next three years."
Strong crowds followed the two final groups, with hundreds of spectators gathered around the 18th green for the finish of the Border's biggest golf tournament.
