Wodonga scores 44-shot win over Myrtleford in Ovens and Murray Bowls

Updated October 30 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:36am
Kylie Whitehead's rink scored a big win.

Wodonga's representative-laden second rink helped the visitors to a 44-shot win over Myrtleford in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.

