Wodonga's representative-laden second rink helped the visitors to a 44-shot win over Myrtleford in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
The home team won one of the four rinks, but with lead Ashley Bates and Australian rep Kylie Whitehead joining Chris Bird and Peter McLarty in form, the quartet grabbed a 22-shot win to claim an overall 103-59 victory.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort defeated Yarrawonga 99-59.
The home outfit won the four rinks, but two of them were by one and four shots respectively.
It was the effort of lead Claire Saunders and her team in posting a 31-10 win which proved critical.
Kiewa toppled Wangaratta in a thriller.
The home team edged ahead 75-68, with Ian Dwyer's rink, including skip Mick Bartel, proving the difference with a 27-12 thumping.
IN OTHER SPORT:
And Benalla defeated Rutherglen 81-66.
