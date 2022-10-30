Now or never: that was the dilemma facing Blake Lieschke when the chance to join Wodonga Raiders for 2023 presented itself.
Having played more than 100 senior games for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, the popular sheep shearer will test himself in the Ovens and Murray next season.
Lieschke, 26, played junior footy for the Tigers before they merged with Walla to become the Giants, where he's been ever since.
But he's decided to seize the day rather than look back at the end of his career and wonder 'what if?'
"I've been thinking about it for a couple of years but just never pulled the trigger," Lieschke explained.
"I thought this year, before I miss my chance, I'd give it a crack.
"I want to play some good footy while I can.
"Going into the O and M is definitely going to be a lot different.
"It's a great comp but I love a challenge so I think it'll suit where I'm at.
"At the minute, with age, I think it's either now or never."
Lieschke is already familiar with the Raiders, where his partner Lucy Way plays netball, and can't wait to start a new chapter in his football journey under coach Marc Almond.
"Footy's a huge thing for me," Lieschke said.
"That's where you make all your friendships and get to see everyone on the weekend.
"This year, going into the Raiders, I met some really good people there through my girlfriend and at the functions.
"I've only heard good reports about the club.
"I loved every bit of hanging around there last year and I look forward to actually playing for them this year."
But it's still a bittersweet move for Lieschke given his love for the Giants.
"It certainly wasn't an easy decision because all my family and friends are out that way," he said.
"It's a club where I've spent my whole footy career and I definitely plan on going back to finish my career there.
"That club means everything to me, they've been really good to me over the years.
"It's just a country thing, I think, everyone's willing to help out and do anything for you; it's unreal out there.
"I don't think coming into Wodonga will be any different."
Lieschke's a good friend of Raiders captain Brad St John and the forward is keen to take his game to another level.
"2019 was one of my better seasons under Myles Aalbers," Lieschke recalled.
"Last year wasn't my best, coming out from the COVID years, it was pretty hard and a couple of injuries played a part.
"Straight after COVID, I tore tendons in my ankle and then tore the rotator cuff in my shoulder.
"In 2021 I only played nine games but I'm over that now and I'll look to get back to my peak this year."
