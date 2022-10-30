Monday is Halloween.
The Halloween Enthusiasts Albury Wodonga Facebook group have created a list of where you can go to get your spook on.
Who do you think has the spookiest neighbourhood?
4 Yellow Gum Way - (5:30 to 8:30pm)
24 Bullfrog Ct - Big plans
15 winnell crt - Decorations and treats
17 Warbler St - Decorations and treats
182 Pickworth St - Gold coin donation for snow cones (100% of money raised goes to Dunroamin Animal rescue)
The Avenue - The Avenue Witch has decorations and treats.
12 Rosewood Court
135 Riverboat Dr
4 Reis Court
97 Brooklyn drive
5 Nardoo Court - trick or treat, candy, decorations, costumed host (start: 6pm)
32 Anvil Road
Mountainview Drive - (4:30-8:30)
284 Highview Crescent - (was Elton Crt) haunted house, decorations and treats.
447 Bell Street - 100 lolly bags to give out.
351 Douglas Road - corner of Douglas rd and Barlow st
449 Kotthoff Street - decorations and treats
461 Storey Street - Decorations and treats
590 Zago Court - decorations and treats
38 Amalfi Drive - Decorations, lights and lollies
1108 Waugh Road - Haunted house sausage sizzle for apex
424 Bownds Street - lollies and minor décor (4:30-7:30pm)
566 Roach Street - lollies, (430-730ish)
252 Vickers Road - Treats
453 Kemp Street - treats
541 webb Street - Treats
379 Prune Street - Treats and Lights and decorations. Any time before 06.30pm
32 Nicola Place - Treats and some decorations
584 Zago Court - Walk through haunted house - Spiders lair, treats, animatronics
354 Reservoir Road
473 Kotthoff Street
482 Hartley Street
535 Webb Street
936 Chenery Street - haunted maze
30 Featherstone Avenue - sensory hour from 2:30 to 3:45, animated props will be turned off, no balloons or clowns at this time and an option for treat free bags will be available on request.
11 Cornwall Avenue - plus neighbours
216 Gulpha Street - contactless trick or treat.
262 Plover Street - decorations and lollies
Logan Road - decorations and lolly bags
231 Union Road - decorations and treats
245 Kooba Street - decorations and treats
576 Cogdell Street - decorations and treats
218 Gulpha Street
Modern You, Unit 1/1108 Waugh Road - Parking at rear
1/688 Kiewa Street - treats
Wilson Street - (strictly 4:30 to 6:30pm)
The Hume Inn Motel - decorations and spooky treats
338 Macauley Street - treats and decorations, (5:30 start)
3 Robbins Drive - decorations and treats.
11 Rivergum Drive - Hunted house, treats, sausage sizzle, gold coin donation to SES.
8 Robbins Drive - Treats and decorations
2 Maple Place
38 Devitt Way - Trick or treat - the real deal.
25 Streets Road - decorations and treats
37 Bremer Avenue - decorations and treats
5 Carlisle Crescent - (4pm to 9pm on the 31st)
4 Ballara Drive - decorated and treats, (from 4:30pm)
4 Hodson Place - decorations and treats (from 5:45pm)
Stephen Court - decorations and treats, accepting donations for the Parkinson Foundation of Australia.
16 Wornes Drive - decorations and treats.
20 Anderson Street - decorations and treats.
66 Hereford Street - decorations and treats.
Kyle Court - decorations and treats., (4-8pm)
19 Huon Creek Roa - Lollies and decorations
7 Stephen Court - Lots of treats and lots of decorations (3pm to 9pm)
12 Fern Avenue - Treats
10 French Terace - trick or treat (4-7pm)
1 Helsingor Avenue
11 Bugden Street
11 French Terace
20 Gurney Crescent
22 Schlink Street
Unit 4/ 15 Wilson Street
1 Elsa Court - (4pm til 8:30pm)
15 Tanner Terrace - decorations and chocolates.
15 Amaroo Crescent - Sadly no set up, or decorations but we will have lollies (Until 9pm)
8 Proctor Street - Big Setup, treats and heaps of decorations, graveyard set up etc. (5pm till late)
1 /38 Lawrence Street - basic decorations and treats (4.30 pm till 8.30 pm)
2 Warrina Court - Decorations and treats. Ring the doorbell for treats (After 630pm)
Lyons Place - balloons out front, decorations and treats.
15 Yarralumla Drive - decorated veranda, ring bell for treats.
28 Koetong Crescent - decorations and lolly bags (4-7:30pm or until all lollies gone)
1 McMahon Place - Decorations and treats, (4-9pm)
12 Saxby Court - decorations and treats.
79 Barton Street - decorations and treats.
90 Mayfair Drive - Treats and decorations
9 Marshall Street - Please feel free to drop in for a treat and some halloween music. (5:00-10:00pm)
3 McEachern Court
52 Barton Street
Carnoustie Avenue
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
