Great mates were back together on Saturday when the 1972 St Paul's College side celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Hume League premiership.
Past players gathered at The Bended Elbow in Albury to re-live the memories of their grand final triumph which came during an era of dominance for the club.
St Paul's won seven flags in the third grade between 1961 and 1978 before a restructure of the league's junior grades preceded the eventual demise of the club.
"Back in the seventies, the Hume League only had one junior competition for under-21s and St Paul's was very competitive," on-baller Geoff Land said.
"The average age would only have been 16 but we had some very good footballers.
"Because we were all so close, at the boarding school, we played above our grade in terms of our ability.
"A few years later, when things changed, the college kids integrated with Walla so they more or less moved across."
Land remembers little of the game itself but his team-mates are firmly etched in the mind.
Bernie Abbot won the Bill Thomas medal - awarded to the competition's best player - that season, with Kim Maher and Basil Coleman following in his footsteps as the St Paul's conveyor belt of young talent kept rolling.
"They're lifetime friends," Land said.
"We had blokes from Batlow, Yerong Creek, Woomargama, all over, and they were very handy players.
"These reunions are fantastic.
"Guys flew in that we haven't seen in 40 or 50 years; doctors, government officials, Lutheran pastors and a few guys that have been very successful.
"It's fascinating to see where everybody ended up."
Land had embossed commemorative place mats made up with the players by position on one side and the premiership dinner program on the other.
"We put a lot of value on these occasions." Land said.
"It's 50 years and we've lost four of the boys including the coach, Tom Schultz, who was the college headmaster and a very good footballer in his own right.
"He never had much to do with the football over the years but then we had no coach and he said 'I'll do it.'
"All the boys learned a fair bit from him, a couple went on to play higher grades but we always kept in touch with everybody that was local."
St Paul's may now be consigned to the history books but Land's passion for the game remains just as strong.
"The league's got a lot bigger and budgets have gone through the roof," he said.
"I'm a life member at Brocklesby and when I first went out there, the budget was about $10,000 but now it's hundreds of thousands.
"It's a different game but everything's progressed with it: sponsors have come on board and it's a business out there now.
"Instead of the tin sheds we used to get changed in, everybody's got massive change rooms, reception areas and bars.
"I love footy, my sons have won premierships out there and I look forward to the grandkids going out too."
