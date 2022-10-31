YOU'VE heard of Big Day Out, but now there's Pig Day Out.
On Key 4 Kids team Josh Macpherson and singing coach Allie Walsh will host the fundraiser for Border charity Country Hope at Thurgoona this weekend.
Josh and Allie will run Pig Day Out at Kinross Woolshed Oval on Saturday with pig races from 1pm.
Patrons can bid on a pig at auction to score a runner in up to eight races.
"It's a family-friendly day with proceeds going to a great cause in Country Hope," Allie said.
As part of On Key 4 Kids, Josh and Allie will perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
Having grown up in Wodonga, Josh said his background was mostly in musical theatre.
"I've been involved in theatre shows for four or five years (Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You and Priscilla Queen of the Desert) but singing in a duet will still be out of my comfort zone," he said.
"My motivation for joining On Key 4 Kids was to support a local charity."
Born and bred in Albury, Allie said music and singing were part of her life from a young age.
She played with Albury City Band from 10 and joined Border band 3 Days Reign as their lead singer in 2020. Other band members were Jaimie Carey (lead guitar), John Ogilvie (drummer) and Myles Carey (rhythm guitar).
"It's a local band all about community," she said.
Pig Day Out highlights will be a market, barbecue and children's activities. Live music starts at 6pm with Zee followed by 3 Days Reign from 8pm. Tickets are available at Eventbrite ($10 adult and $5 child) or at the gate ($15 adult and $5 child).
Donate to Josh's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/joshua-macpherson
RELATED CONTENT:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.