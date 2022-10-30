The Border Mail
Truck fire causing minor delays on the Hume Highway at Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:08am, first published October 30 2022 - 10:54pm
A truck fire is causing minor delays on the Hume Highway at Albury.

