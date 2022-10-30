Truck fire causing minor delays on the Hume Highway at Albury

A truck fire is causing minor delays on the Hume Highway at Albury.
Emergency services were called to the highway, between East Street and Borella Road, on Monday morning.
Two B-double trailers were burnt.
The rear trailer sustained more damage than the front trailer, which was scorched.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Daryl Manson said the truck had been carrying mixed goods.
The driver managed to disconnect the truck from the trailers.
"The driver's quick thinking in disconnecting the prime mover allowed him to save that," he said.
"It was a good outcome considering the circumstances.
"There were no chemicals involved, it was just a load of mixed goods."
Fire crews were on the scene between about 2.45am and 4.30am.
Northbound traffic is being slowed on a small stretch of the highway, with one lane closed.
