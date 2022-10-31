Bells Flat Road at Yackandandah has been closed until further notice after a massive "sinkhole" opened on the roadway.
Indigo Shire Council mayor Bernard Gaffney said the situation was "extremely dangerous" so a detour around the washed-out section of road had been put in place.
"It's extremely dangerous so we've done everything we can to make it safe for road users," Mr Gaffney said.
"It's a dangerous breakaway - if your car went over it, you wouldn't get it out.
"The road is closed where it is damaged until further notice.
"We have detour signs and we need to assess the damage with North East Water who have infrastructure under that damaged road.
"At this stage we can't let more traffic onto the road."
Yack Creek Distillery on Bells Flat Road said it was "business as usual" for them but advised people to drive carefully and heed the detour signs.
"We're opening today, people can still get to us and other businesses along the road," distillery owner Jamie Heritage said.
"The council put a detour in and did a good job of it."
A resident posted the picture to social media on Sunday.
"Just as well we can get to town via Twist Creek Road or else we'd be stuck," a fellow resident said.
