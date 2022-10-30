Fan favourite rocker Diesel has been announced as the musical headliner for Racing Wodonga's Gold Cup next month.
Playing only one show in Wodonga, Mark 'Diesel' Lizotte was selected for his "incredible performance" and decades-long catalogue of hit singles, including Tip Of My Tongue and Never Miss Your Water.
The Gold Cup show follows Diesel's NRL Grand Final performance earlier this month, where he joined Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey on stage in an Australian lineup of "unreal entertainment."
Racing Wodonga chief executive Steve Wright said featuring a major music act after the races added to the appeal of the day for a wider range of punters.
"It is something that is a bit unique to us. There are not that many clubs that do a big concert after the races," Mr Wright said.
"It is more than just the racing for a lot of the people who come here."
Diesel is currently touring the 30-year anniversary edition of his ARIA-award winning album Hepfidelity, released for the first time on vinyl this year with the addition of 10 new tracks.
Before the major disruptions caused by extreme weather and COVID pandemic, the Gold Cup could draw up to 9000 punters to the course.
"I'm confident we will have a really good crowd again this year, as long as the weather does the right thing by us," he said.
