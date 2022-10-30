Albury Thunder rugby league coach Justin Carney is looking to adopt a family feel by introducing weekly touch football before Christmas.
Carney is leaning towards starting official pre-season training in January, but the plan is to come together as a club at Greenfield Park on Wednesday evenings.
"Let's make it a family club, we don't want to make it just for the adults, so we can have a great dynamic within the footy club," he said.
"And it's not just for players who've grown up with either rugby league or league tag, even if you've never played either, you're more than welcome."
Those interested can follow Albury Thunder's Facebook page.
Carney played 20 games for Canberra Raiders between 2008-2010 and finished his NRL career with 17 matches at the Sydney Roosters over a two-year period.
The bustling outside back then played in England.
