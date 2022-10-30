The Border Mail
Matt Paps re-signs as coach of Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits

By Liam Nash
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:30am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:58pm
Following a mesmerising championship winning season, Mat Paps will again take of the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits in 2023. Picture by James Wiltshire

Following the fairytale season that was, it's no surprise Mat Paps will be back steering the ship at the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits next season.

