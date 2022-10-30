Following the fairytale season that was, it's no surprise Mat Paps will be back steering the ship at the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits next season.
Paps oversaw a star studded cast of Bandits - led by Lauren Jackson - which stormed to the NBL1 East Championship in 2022, and is eager to build on the success created during the season.
"I've said it multiple times, it's one of the best places to be for coaching, for the players," he said.
"The crowd up here is great, the community support is really good and I'm looking forward to going around for another season."
The influence of Jackson was undeniable, as was the impact made by imports Ai Yamada and Unique Thompson.
IN OTHER SPORT:
All three made the NBL1 East All Star Five, with Jackson leading the scoring charts averaging 33 points per game, followed closely by Thompson (30.4).
Yamada was often the link, topping the assists board averaging 5.95 assists per game.
Which leaves a burning question on the lips of fans - in the case of Jackson, especially.
Will the Opals legend return?
"Obviously Lauren had a big influence within the group on and off the court, and then we had a good balance of players," Paps said.
"I'm not really going to know (if Jackson will play next season) until we get partway through the WNBL season, I'll have a chat with her and see what her plans are.
"If she wants to go, that's awesome. If she doesn't, she's done more than what the club would have ever expected from her."
However, Paps' has both eyes firmly fixed on the next generation of talent, excited by the local crop bursting through the ranks currently.
"We've got a lot of great juniors coming through the program at the moment," he said.
"For me, since I've come in that's what I've focused on and worked on.
"I'll continue to do that and grow the program, obviously we'll still look to have some high end experienced players to compliment them, but your foundation has got to be the local players that you build from. "
So whether or not the likes of Jackson, Yamada and Thompson will be back in black for 2023, the memories made during the most recent season will forever remain in Paps' mind.
He led his troops to the unthinkable in 2022, and has raised the bar already in terms of the club's ambitions moving forward.
"The championship, that's the highlight, and the bus ride home - just seeing the celebrations from the players and the enjoyment of the reward of what they achieved."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.