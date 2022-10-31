Australian competitors boasting international experience have labelled the Border's national clay target shooting championships the GOAT.
"They're calling us the greatest of all time, the reports back have been overwhelming, the Australian shooters who compete overseas have rated it the best event they've contested in Australia," proud target coordinator Simon Hore revealed.
Wodonga Albury Field and Game hosted around 600 competitors over the weekend, making it one of the region's biggest sporting events in terms of participation.
At least 15 competitors held world rankings, including former world champion Renae Birgin, while current Australian reps Robert Hall and Chris Brown were strong contenders for the AA title.
However, Gippsland's Adam Hirchfield claimed the top award with the overall title, landing 141 of the 150 targets.
Former Albury Wodonga Young Achiever of the Year nomination Emalene Munro produced consistent performances to finish third in the ladies' category.
IN OTHER SPORT:
The championships dodged a bullet with the weather over the weekend, although rain overnight on Sunday forced organisers to make some changes ahead of the English Sporting pairs event on Monday.
