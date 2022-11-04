Exquisite modern home in Glenroy

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This is the ideal prestige executive home located in one of Albury's popular locations.
"This property is extremely appealing for entertainers and families with a need for separate living zones in and outside of the home," selling agent George Bourdis said.
"Hume Country Estate, Glenroy is perfect for those wanting to be positioned midway between Albury and Lavington."
This impressive home is perfectly positioned, on an east-facing 726-square-metre block, with beautifully established gardens.
The home is surrounded by neighbouring properties that exude quality and pride of ownership.
Step inside and be greeted by designer decor which has been tastefully appointed and immaculately presented.
The high ceilings and Old English Cove cornices exude style and grace while the bevelled granite and solid marble bench tops are just a hint of the pure quality within. No expense has been spared on the window furnishings, floor coverings or the stylish light fittings.
The kitchen offers a large island bench, breakfast bar, LG dishwasher, large stainless-steel oven with five burner hot plates and range hood, along with a stunning Butler's Pantry which includes bench space and abundant storage.
The dining area is conveniently located next to the kitchen. There's also a formal lounge room and separate living zone in the bedroom wing of the home.
The main bedroom offers a generous walk-in robe with a breathtaking ensuite while the main bathroom is practical and beautifully presented.
The remaining bedrooms have mirror built-in sliding robes and accommodate for a king size bed.
Comfort is assured in all seasons with ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating.
Outside boasts a private covered entertaining area, spectacular swimming pool and barbecue area enhanced by quality Travertine paved tiles. There's also a variety of fruit trees.
The double garage with remote-control door allows for secure off-street parking and access to the rear yard. An added bonus of this home is the Solar system.
"This amazing five-year-old Cavalier built home, offers the next level living experience and efficient use of space," George said.
"Beautifully presented, this home will astound you."
