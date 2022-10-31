Osborne will be missing at least two members of their grand final side next season.
Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin are heading to Far North Queensland to work on a cattle station and could miss the entire 2023 campaign.
McDonnell polled 15 votes for a share of sixth place in the Azzi medal count and played his 100th senior game for the Tigers in the grand final defeat to Holbrook, while six of Griffin's eight games this year came in the reserves.
"Jed was handy for us but Izaac's the big one," Osborne coach Joel Mackie said.
"He was such an important player for us this year, becoming a bit more of a ball-winner in there.
"In the past, he's probably been a bit of a negator and didn't really back himself in that area but his footy's evolved over the last couple of years and he's pretty hard at it, too.
"It's not easy to replace someone like that.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"If we can bring another player in to cover that and still develop the kids we've got, we'll be pretty happy.
"We lacked a little bit of depth with Connor (Galvin) not being able to play through there in the grand final and it showed in the end.
"We missed that little bit of class in there.
"Connor comes back into that mix straight away and if we can bring someone else in, it gives us a few options.
"It's hard at the moment.
"There might be a couple but being where we are, you've got to get the right person who's willing to travel and likes that type of change.
"I don't know if there's a lot out there; generally you've got to talk to 20 players or more just to get one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.