A woman found with an imitation pistol in her Albury flat claimed she got it from Big W, but the store told police that was wrong.
The store had never stocked the item, with police then unable to establish how Kerrie Sampson got hold of what was deemed an illegal weapon.
Sampson did not reveal anything else about the gun to police, who found the weapon when they went to her Crisp Street home on another, unrelated matter.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston told Albury Local Court magistrate Susan McGowan her instructions were the pistol went from clearly being a toy to a prohibited weapon simply by the removal of a small, red cap in the barrel.
Ms McCorriston submitted Sampson - having a clean record at the age of 55 - would be best dealt with by way of a fine.
"She certainly learned a very sobering lesson coming before the court for such an offence," she said.
"It's certainly something the community needs to be mindful of."
Ms McGowan said a pistol such as what Sampson possessed was illegal because "they can look very intimidating" and "life-like".
Sampson pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing an unauthorised pistol.
The court was told police went to Sampson's home on July 25 at 6.10pm in order to arrest her son on an outstanding warrant.
After his arrest, Sampson was told how a firearms prohibition order was in place for her son and so, as allowed under the order, they would be searching the unit.
They found the imitation gun under a mattress in the lounge room.
Police said it had been made to resemble a Beretta 9-millimitre pistol, "and it looks very similar".
Sampson was convicted and fined $400.
