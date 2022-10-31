Lachie Dale says the time wasn't right to return to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League as he revealed he'll rejoin the family horse racing business.
The 2019 Doug Strang medallist rejected the opportunity to return to the Saints in the Ovens and Murray league and signed last week with Mansfield in the Goulburn Valley.
He will join older brother Frazer at the Eagles.
"I had spent six years playing seniors at Myrtleford, but the time had come for a change, a sea change, that's what this move was about," he said from his Tasmanian base where he spent this year at North Hobart.
"It was a tough decision not to go back to Myrtleford, but I'm still looking to enjoy some time away from the club and the Ovens and Murray, I don't feel ready to go back to Myrtleford, just yet.
"I want to keep spreading my wings, or however you want to call it."
Prior to moving interstate, Dale was working with his father and brother at Andrew Dale Racing in Wangaratta.
He then joined Tasmania's leading trainer Scott Brunton.
"I've had some great experiences down here and found a real passion for the industry," he revealed.
"From a horsemanship point of view, I've learnt more in-depth the racing side of the game, getting a better understanding of all the ins and outs, that's something I've really grasped in my time down here.
"I go back a lot more confident horseman, that's one of the biggest pluses.
"Dad put a great proposal to me to come home and go into partnership with him and 'Fraze' in the family business."
And the 25-year-old maintains that tight-knit family link was the reason for his football decision.
"We haven't played a lot of footy together, so it's a great opportunity to play alongside Frazer at Mansfield, where he played this year," he explained.
And while the younger brother learnt valuable career lessons, he's also looking to take the next step on the football field.
"I need to learn how to play midfield, there's not a lot of small forwards these days who don't rotate through the midfield and have an impact," he offered.
"I started getting some time in the midfield at Myrtleford in 2021 and I think my footy can develop further and I'd love to have another breakout year."
Mansfield is coming off its first preliminary final since 2009.
