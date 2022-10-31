The Border Mail
Lachie Dale says the time wasn't right to return to Myrtleford

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:11am
Lachie Dale in Myrtleford colours in 2021.

Lachie Dale says the time wasn't right to return to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League as he revealed he'll rejoin the family horse racing business.

