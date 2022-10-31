BENAMBRA election rivals Bill Tilley and Jacqui Hawkins have exchanged barbs over a Liberal Party flyer which argues backing an Independent will aid Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews.
The brochure states "a vote for an Independent will help re-elect Daniel Andrews" and has "IND =" next to a photograph of the Premier.
Incumbent Liberal MP Bill Tilley said his Independent foe Ms Hawkins had stated at her campaign launch she could work better with Labor.
"I'm not attacking her, this is seeking representation and fighting for your community - don't blink, don't be scared of adverse criticism," Mr Tilley said.
"You've got to have a strong robust debate."
Ms Hawkins labelled the pamphlet "dirty politics".
"Our community is smarter than this and they know that this is just a smear and fear campaign and trying to only bring somebody down, rather than actually focus their energy and their time into delivering for our community ," Ms Hawkins said.
She said if it had been issued from this Tuesday, November 1, it would be barred under electoral commission rules which state campaign material "must not mislead or deceive people in relation to casting their vote".
Ms Hawkins denied saying she could work better with Labor.
"I never said that, I said 'I can work across the political divide to deliver for our community' and you know what, if Labor is returned to government, just like the member for Shepparton has done, (I) can work across the political divide to deliver," Ms Hawkins said.
Mr Tilley questioned what Ms Hawkins views were on duck shooting, deer, brumbies and racing.
"I know there's people in that camp that don't support bloody racing," he said.
In reply, Ms Hawkins queried what Mr Tilley was doing on women's health, a specialised family violence court in Wodonga, abortion and domestic violence.
Victoria's election campaign will formally begin on Tuesday with the issuing of writs.
The location of early voting centres will be revealed on the Victorian Electoral Commission's website on Wednesday.
Voters have until next Tuesday to ensure their address on the electoral roll is correct.
A ballot draw for candidates in all seats will occur at 1pm on Friday November 11 with early voting from the following Monday before election day on the 26th.
