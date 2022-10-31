The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benambra election contenders Bill Tilley and Jacqui Hawkins comment on Liberal flyer about Labor's Daniel Andrews

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 31 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Liberal flyer which has been distributed to letter boxes in Benambra claiming Labor will be the beneficiary of votes for Independent candidates. Picture by Mark Jesser.

BENAMBRA election rivals Bill Tilley and Jacqui Hawkins have exchanged barbs over a Liberal Party flyer which argues backing an Independent will aid Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.